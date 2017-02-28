The latest game from Kairosoft will once again remind you of retro games you used to play when you were younger. It’s an action game with some RPG elements so you can enjoy building a town while trying to protect it from the monsters and other enemies. You are the Magician that will need to finish a simulation action adventure where your main weapon is a magic rod in your hand. It’s one legendary wand that will help you defeat all those foes.

What is it that you need to do exactly? Bring back the old glory of the kingdom by getting the previous orb that delivers good fortune. It was definitely stolen, causing the misfortunates of the people and the whole kingdowm. Call on good fortune and wait for it to come. You are that magician that will be the savior of all–fearless and true.

Game is easy to play so we know you will want to finish it in no time. Feel free to save data on your phone but sadly, you can’t restore it or play in other devices. In Magician’s Saga, there are many allies and equipment to discover. Collect more treasures and rescue captives if you see them. Try to defeat those foes to progress.

Download _Kairasoft from the Google Play Store