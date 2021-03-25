Wizards of the Coast, the parent company of Magic: The Gathering Arena or MTG Arena has announced the mobile app has been officially launched for both Android and iOS devices starting today, March 25. The free-to-play game was made available in beta for select Android devices in January, and now after months of testing, the title is available free to play for Android phones, iPhones and iPads.

Reportedly, the app is finally launching in full around the world. It is been made available for download in Europe through App Store and Play store. There is no word on when the other regions should be able to download the final, free-to-play version. Presumably, though it’s only a matter of time.

The MTG Arena mobile is the same game that players have been playing on their PCs or Macs lately. The game has just been shrunk down for mobile devices, otherwise, the gameplay remains intact. Interestingly, players with their card collection on the PC version can, as it is, use it in the mobile version by sighing into the game.

In context, players starting out on the mobile app can then carry their card collection to PC or Mac if they so desire. The cross-platform compatibility will definitely have many gamers excited. As informed, the support for iOS has been included for the app, which ensures devices from iPhone 8 upwards can download the game on their phones.

Along with the final app launch, reportedly, Wizards of the Coast has included performance updates for Android devices in the new release. There are some hiccups such as people appearing offline even when they’re online. Though this glitch doesn’t hinder the game a great deal, the developers are working on a solution for it.