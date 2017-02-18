Adventure games are there not just to entertain you but also to challenge your imagination and curiosity. ‘Mage: The Ascension’ is a perfect example of a roleplaying game that will really make you think of the past, present, and the future. It is based on an interactive fiction written by Karin Tidbeck, a critically-acclaimed Swedish author whose works are in fantasy and weird fiction category.

Game is set in modern-day Sweden where you can learn and experience the social and political upheavals. There’s so much to learn about the society and the world today. What you see in the media aren’t always what they seem. This game will show you how difficult it is to live in a time where human consensus becomes a more dangerous battlefield than it is going to war.

In ‘Mage: The Ascension’, you are awakened to the power of True Magic. You have your beliefs but it’s about time you use them to your advantage and shape reality. Believe it or not, there is a secret war happening but it’s something subtle or maybe even unknown to other people around you. The world will only know the consequences of your actions and choices once they come into fruition.

You only need to choose which one is more important. Safety or sacrifice freedom? Decide for yourself. It’s only one or the other.

Download Mage: The Ascension from the Google Play Store