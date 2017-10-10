If you’ve been dreaming of getting your hands on the recently announced Pixel 2, then you might want to head down to Los Angeles and New York City next week (that is, if you want to have it right then and there). Google has announced they will open two Made by Google pop-up stores in those two major cities starting October 19 and of course, the upcoming new smartphone will be front and center. No word how long the stores (and the stocks) will last so if you’re in the area, you might want to head down there when it opens.

Ever since Google announced the Pixel 2 smartphone earlier this month, it has become a highly anticipated device. It will officially hit the streets on October 19 and the two pop-up stores will be opening on the same day. The New York store will be at 110 Fifth Avenue while on the other side of the coast, the Los Angeles store will be at 8552 Melrose Avenue. It will be open from 10 AM to 8 PM daily, but they did not say until when the pop-up stores will be there.

If you’re not that into the Pixel 2, since the store is referred to as Made by Google, it will probably carry the other products that were announced alongside the smartphone. You’ll probably have the new smart home speakers, the Google Home Mini and Google Home Max, plus accessories like the Google Pixel Buds. The new Pixelbook will probably make an appearance as well. It’s not confirmed, but maybe older devices like Chromecast and maybe the Pixel and Pixel XL may be available as well.

A lot of people are excited about the Pixel 2 smartphone with its bezel-less 5-inch 1080 x 1920 pixel display, powered by Snapdragon 835 octa-core, 4GB RAM, and 64/128 GB internal storage. You’ll also get Google Lens (and on-demand object recognition tool), AR stickers, squeeze activation for the Google Assistant, always-on display, and other features that can only come from a Google-made device. Price will start at $649 and pre-orders are now being accepted.

