Have you ever wondered how Home Along would have looked like if it was released during the digital age? Well, you don’t have to just wonder about it as Google has sort of re-created some iconic scenes in the movie. And no other than lead star Macaulay Culkin is doing the actual recreating, twenty-eight years after the original came out. This time around, he has Google Assistant to help him out as he tries to prevent burglars from going into his house.

This is a pretty genius marketing move from Google in promoting its Google Assistant. Not only do you get the attention of those nostalgic for this holiday classic but you also make people see how your very own voice assistant can also join in the humor and at the same time still be very highly functional and useful. From adding aftershave to your shopping list to turning lights on and off to actually using a routine to set up Operation Kevin, you’ll probably want to use your Google Assistant after seeing this video.

For a limited time, you can also utter some famous lines from the movie to your Google Assistant and she will answer back wittily. For example, if you say “Hey Google, how much do I owe you?” you’ll get a “Keep the change you filthy animal.” If you ask “Did I forget something?” that famous Kevin scream from his mom will play back. It’s not really that useful but it’s fun to be able to use those lines or have them said back to you.

Google has also released a behind-the-scenes look at how they were able to shoot the entire ad. Culkin, who has had a checkered relationship with the media, seems to be at his best game here is pretty excited at the thought of reliving his most famous role. Are you smelling a remake sometime in the future? Well, you never know nowadays.

SOURCE: Google