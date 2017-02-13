When you camp out a lot or do outdoor activities where you don’t have access to power for a long period of time, having portable chargers are a must, if you need to stay connected. They can be bulky at times though, and so it also needs to be portable. LuminAID is crowdfunding its creation, and not only does it bring both normal charging and solar-powered charging, it can also serve as a lantern when needed. The best part is that it packs flat and then inflates when needed.

When you pack LuminAID, it is just 1” thick and so it won’t take up that much space into your gear. But when you need to use it whether as a light or as a charger, it can inflate into a 6” lantern, weighing just 8.5 ounces. The lantern has a 150 lumen output when in turbo mode, but if you want it to run longer, you can put it on low mode so it can run for 50 hours max. It is also waterproof and can be submerged up to 1 meter deep water because of its IP67 certification.

As for using it as a charger, there are two ways. You can connect your device through microUSB and charge it for 1-2 hours. You can also use the solar panel to power your devices for 12-14 hours. Its 5V 2.4 amp output port can charge smartphones, tablets, cameras, ebook reading devices, etc. It is pretty convenient to have it on camping trips, hunting expeditions, fishing trips, boating, RVing, or even just for your patio or pool lighting.

LuminAID has almost already quadrupled its funding goal of $15,000. And they’re also doing a beautiful thing by letting you get 1 and then give 1 to a Syrian refugee family in need when you pledge $75. You have 22 more days to go and support this project.

SOURCE: Kickstarter