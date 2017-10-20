They say that true love never dies, even when your love’s body parts are scattered all over the universe. That’s the premise of this new point and click adventure game called Love You To Bits. It was launched on iOS 8 months ago but now it has finally made its way to Android devices. And while you will have to pay a premium price to play it, if you like these types of games, then you will probably think it’s worth it.

The basic premise of the game is that you will have to explore various worlds to retrieve the scattered body parts of your robot lady love. She was unceremoniously dumped into space when an alien craft attacked your spaceship. Now you will have to solve the various missions and puzzles to be able to get one body part per world that you visit. Once you retrieve the part, it has a video memory that you will be able to watch once you complete the level so you will better understand the whole story.

What is great about this game, aside from its unique, kinda romantic storyline, is that each world you visit has a different theme and the graphics are pretty amazing. And since this is a point and click adventure game, it works well with your smartphone’s touchscreen since it’s pretty straightforward. Just tap on the area where you want to go and then tap on the bubbles that pop up to get items that you like.

As we said this is a premium game but if you don’t mind shelling out a few dollars, it’s worth it. You can download Love You To Bits from the Google Play Store for $3.99. It currently has a 5-star rating if that’s something that will convince you to buy it.

