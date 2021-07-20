The name Louis Vuitton is almost synonymous to luxury. No doubt the French fashion house is known for everything that spells luxury. The company is also known for introducing hi-tech products as it entered the gadget industry a few years back. We remember the Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon running on Snapdragon Wear 3100. A couple of years ago, there was the Master & Dynamic Louis Vuitton Horizon Wireless Earphones. This year, we are introduced to the Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up Speaker.

The Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up Speaker is a new wireless speaker you can bring anywhere with you. Of course, we can’t vouch for premium audio quality but we’re certain people won’t care about the sound. The speaker has nice aesthetics. It will remind you of a UFO because of the shape but that’s the beauty of it.

The wireless speaker is actually based on the Louis Vuitton Toupie Bag. It looks elegant but is able to deliver an immersive 360-degree sound. It can be played in different positions. As described, it perfectly represents the Maison’s Spirit of Travel.

Whether for outdoors or indoors, you can use the speaker anytime and anywhere. It doesn’t just offer audio, it also delivers a different light and movement –for a multisensory experience. Not much word on the specs and even exact pricing but the Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up Speaker boasts cutting-edge technology, superior sound quality, and impressive visual effects. We just know about the Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi, two 0.75-inch tweeters, a three-inch woofer, and a touch control bar.