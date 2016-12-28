If you’re one of those people who would rather just play games that are free to download than pay real money for them, what if something that used to be a little less than a dollar goes on sale? Would you then be convinced to shell out a little? What if the game will cost you just a penny? Well, we’re not sure if this is the price that the developer wants you to pay for Lost Journey, but it looks like that’s the actual amount you will have to pay when you buy it from the Google Play Store.

Now we don’t know if this was an intentional mistake or someone just forgot to add or move a decimal point, but it looks like until now, Lost Journey is still being sold at just $.01. On its Google Play page, they actually state that you can get the game at 90% off its original price of $0.99. So when you do the math, that should just be $.10. But someone either is really bad at math in DreamSky, the developer of the game, or they just want to almost give away the game but needed that penny to formalize things or something and they figured that is the best price to offer potential buyers.

So is this game worth your penny? It is an adventure puzzler wherein the main character, Jennifer (that’s you!), sifts through time and space and can even reverse gravity in her quest to “find her happiness and find her way back to heaven.” Okay, the game description may confuse you even more, but gameplay-wise, you can flip the map anytime while you’re playing, which should make things a bit more interesting.

If you’re intrigued by the premise and the game trailer, now is the time to buy it, while they still haven’t figured out their “mistake”. You can download Lost Journey from the Google Play Store and part with your precious $.01

VIA: Android Police