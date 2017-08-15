Non-fans were probably breathing a sigh of relief that the media hype was over while die-hard fans were looking for something more to occupy the space reserved in their hearts for anything Hamilton. So when the Hamilton social media accounts announced something big was happening last August 11, the former braced for another onslaught while the latter couldn’t sleep until they found out what it was. Well, eventually we learned it was a brand new Hamilton app and apparently, it was built using Google’s Firebase mobile development platform and Flutter, a new UI toolkit.

The app was initially thought of as way for people to enter the Hamilton lottery, because as everyone knows by now, getting tickets to the hottest show in town is near impossible. But then they thought about giving fans new ways to connect to the musical and everything that spawned from it, including memes, fan art, stickers, etc. They also want it to be interesting and accessible enough to get new fans. And almost everything in the app is shareable and meant to be social. Well, except the part of joining and getting the chance to win the lottery of course.

On the technical side that Google is proud of, the developers used Flutter since it is a “modern and reactive UI toolkit” and they got a chance to collaborate with Google to improve the SDK. Using Firebase also allowed them to focus on just making the UI beautiful and interactive, since they didn’t have to worry about setting up and maintaining servers. The Cloud Functions also allowed them to coordinate the lottery workflow, which is a huge part of why people will probably download the app.

But if you live far away from any Hamilton show, you’ll still enjoy the app with its #HamCam, a Snapchat-like in-app camera, stickers, fan art, latest news, and of course an in-app merch store for those who can’t get enough of the musical. You can download Hamilton – The Official App for free from the Google Play Store.

SOURCE: Google