Alien invasion on the Play Store? Well, not exactly but we know there are dozens to probably hundreds of games that feature aliens and other items from outer space. We won’t list them down here as the ‘Agent Aliens’ by Indigo Gaming deserve all your attention. This new action game will make you do a lot of jumping and shooting so you can be free from being captive.

You and alien friends need to break free from captivity so go on and work together to survive. You will be facing the humans in this arcade game where you will need to run, aim, dodge, and weave through the challenges. Every level will make you pass through corridors with traps and are full of enemies. You are an agent alien here that possess unique abilities to overcome whatever that comes your way.

After a few levels, there are boss fights to win. Make sure that you have more skills to use in different levels where you can understand more about the story of the aliens. Feel free to unlock the aliens’ abilities by spending your coins in each level. All levels are handcrafted so every gameplay will be exciting.

Download Agent Aliens from the Google Play Store