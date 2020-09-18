Sometimes, people want their accessories to not just be functional but also to look good or pretty or to match their other accessories. But of course, they should also be able to perform their original function. Logitech’s portable keyboard is one such device that lets you work on your connected smartphone or tablet but is also aesthetically pleasing. The Keys-To-Go is now getting another color option with Classic Blue, plus the Blush colored one will be available in more territories as well.

Keys-To-Go is a pretty easy way to turn your smartphone or tablet into a work or school station as you can just connect it in a few seconds to Bluetooth. It’s only 1/4-inch thick and 9.5-inches long and it is pretty light that you can bring it anywhere with you. It has soft, silent keys so you can type unobtrusively and send emails, take notes, write a blog post, and all other things you want to do, without having to disturb other people.

At launch, it had “vibrant colors” like blush, stone, smokey blue, and black. But now they’re adding one more color to the mix: classic blue. This color should be available wherever Logitech Keys-To-To are sold. Plus the blush color, which was previously only available in the U.S. and Canada, will now be available elsewhere in Europe, Latin America, and Asia for those who prefer their accessories to be a little more pastel.

Other than the color, nothing seems to have changed with the Keys-To-Go. It’s pretty compatible with a lot of the Android smartphones and tablets out there (and iOS too in case you were wondering). And now that a lot of students are working from home and a lot of grown-ups are trying to work form home, this comes all the more important.

Logitech says its Keys-To-Go can let you type for up to 3 months without having to recharge the battery. It is also “life resistant” as it can deal with spills, crumbs, and dirt. The ultra-light, ultra-portable standalone wireless Bluetooth keyboard is available for $69.99.