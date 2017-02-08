It is probably common sense (although apparently not so common) that when you’re driving, all of your attention should be on the road and not on your smartphone. But for those who are on long drives and may need information from their devices every once in a while, hands-free devices and apps are useful and important. The Logitech ZeroTouch Dashboard smart car mount (and their Air Vent device as well) is one of those, and now their Android app has integrated Amazon’s Alexa voice control.

The marriage of the two, the Logitech TouchZero app and Amazon’s Alexa, on your car’s dashboard, lets you do more things without having to constantly look at your phone. You can access more than 8,000 Alexa skills including accessing the weather conditions, making to-do lists, ordering products from Amazon of course, and letting Alexa read back the news to you.

These new skills that Alexa brings further enhances what Logitech ZeroTouch can already bring to your car, if they don’t have the smart systems that most new cars already have. You don’t need to buy a new car if you want a smart system, just the dashboard mount and the app. Drivers can place calls, send and listen to text messages, and engage with various apps.

The Logitech ZeroTouch app can now be updated and is available in the US and the UK. You of course need to have an Amazon account if you want to use the Alexa feature. The ZeroTouch Dashboard meanwhile is available at Logitech.com and Amazon for around $79.99.

SOURCE: Logitech