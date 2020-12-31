The cool LiveBoot app by Chainfire that brings an old school-like vibe to your Android device is a niche way of booting up your device. It brings a PC like boot-up screen, basically adding a logcat and dmesg logging for a digital Matrix-like feel. The app comes from the makers of the popular SuperSU app. An exciting development now comes in the form of an update by the developer that will bring a smile to the users who are using or have used the LiveBoot app.

The app has been bumped up to version 1.84 and now works on the latest Android 11 version. That’s good news for users who had upgraded to the Android OS on their devices and couldn’t use the app since it was not compatible with the OS version.

This fresh update now makes the LiveBoot app open source, including the libCFSurface library used in the app. It will be a useful scenario for times when the user needs to get anything on-screen and Android isn’t completely loaded.

The app can be downloaded from Play Store or the APK download thread right away for sideloading. For those who are in tune tinkering with the source code, access to the codebase is also possible, so another thing you can explore on the app.

Chainfire has also updated the CF.lumen app to version 3.74 and now supports Android 11. The app adapts colors of the Android phone depending on the sun’s position or your custom app settings – chic!