In real life, people who have contacts within the company are more likely to get a job they’re applying for, especially if their contact has referred them (and said contact also has a good reputation). LinkedIn thinks this can also apply to the digital networking app as it now allows users to ask for referrals from people within their network who are connected to the company they’re applying for. The Ask for a Referral feature is now live and available on the LinkedIn Jobs app.

50% of recruiters say that referrals are the top source when it comes to quality hires and that people are 4x more likely to get a callback if someone refers you for the job. So it’s not really a surprise that LinkedIn is introducing this new feature. You can still use the usual search filters like location, industry, job function, etc, but now you also have another filter that you can use to make it easier to find jobs where you already know someone connected to the company.

When you’re looking for a job, you can apply the “In Your Network” search filter so that you can find those job openings where you already have an, well, opening. Tap on the “Ask For A Referral” button on jobs where you know someone, and then craft a good message to convince that person to actually give you a referral. LinkedIn has a few suggestions, like reminding them where you met, sharing why you’ll be a good fit for the job, and also highlight why you’re interested in the job.

LinkedIn is more than just a job finder so you should check back every once in a while as they have pretty good tips and articles to help out all those job seekers and even those who have jobs but want to be better professionals.

