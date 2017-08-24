There are some things that you can do that would look better on video than just reading it in your resume. Applying for jobs through LinkedIn is highly competitive and so you’d want to show off some skills to your advantage, and now you can do so through its new feature, LinkedIn Video. Not only is it for you to have an edge over other applicants, but it can also genuinely help people looking for more things to learn when scouring the network.

LinkedIn says this is a new way for you to “share your experience and perspective” by either giving people a peek into how you do things at your job or with your skill, or by creating video how-to’s or by sharing behind the scenes footage at an important event you’re part of or are attending. But remember, since this is a professional network, the videos you create and/or share should help build up your profile in your field.

To start recording, click on the post button and tap on the video icon. You can record a video from within the app itself or you can upload a previous video that you created. Then post it and see it delivered to other LinkedIn users in your network. After you’ve posted it, you can see who’s viewed it, from where, how many likes, comments, and other audience insights in the dashboard section. That way, you can see if you’re actually reaching your target audience.

LinkedIn Video has started rolling out to some of the users. But if you don’t have it yet, they’re gradually doing so globally, so just be patient a little longer, but start preparing how you’re going to do the video already.

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6305770479856685056

SOURCE: LinkedIn