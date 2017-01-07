If there is an actual cloud storage that you could physically take with you everywhere, would you want one? Of course who wouldn’t want to have access to all your files from a more “stable” source right? Well, they haven’t invented one yet, but the closest you may get is the Link, which creates Fasetto calls “a living storage and communications device.” You can bring it with you anywhere and you don’t even need cables to connect to it.

You may say there’s already products like that in the market called external hard drives, but this is probably more than just that. It is actually powered by Samsung’s BGA solid-state drive (SSD) and the first Linux-driven Exynos 7420 octane core processor. And did we mention that it is practically a small device that can fit into your pocket? It’s just 2-inches across, 1-inch tall and weighs just 3 ounces. And in that tiny body, it carries 2TB worth of your data and files. It has a robust, weatherproof design so it will be protected from extreme heat or cold, and even an unexpected tumble in a washing machine.

And since it doesn’t require wires, you can stream and share it to multiple devices at once, giving it a sort of cloud storage-like function. You can access the files through Link’s own dedicated broadcast Wi-Fi, cellular, Bluetooth, and also, if you want to go wired, through a USB-C connection. Any device and platform will be able to access it, but with custom-developed reform security software, user permissions, and layers and layers of hardware and software encryption to protect your data.

Link is on display now at the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas and is a CES 2017 innovation Awards Honoree in four categories. It will be released in the spring but you can pre-order it already. Of course something like this will not be cheap, with the 2TB model at $1,150 and a smaller 256GB version at $349. Adding an LTE module will cost you another $150.

SOURCE: Fasetto