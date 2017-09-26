LineageOS is probably one of – if not the most popular custom ROM for Android devices. This is mostly because the team behind the project has made sure that it supports a whole lot of devices, with more being added each round of updates. Also, LineageOS is pretty up-to-date with its feature set, as we will find out today.

One of the highlights for this round of updates for LineageOS addresses the issue that a number of full screen (no physical navigation buttons) devices that have AMOLED screens. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and all other full screen devices of its ilk have problems with screen burn-in. So if you have a full screen device that has an AMOLED screen, LineageOS has incorporated an anti-burn in feature, which slightly moves the buttons on screen every minute.

Also in these round of updates, the PrivacyGuard feature has received a user interface overhaul to make it easier for users to control permissions. AudioFX, LineageOS’s system-wide audio adjustment solution, has also received reverb control.

Lastly, the OnePlus 5 officially receives LineageOS support, among a number of other devices in LineageOS’s growing list of supported devices. You can check the full list of new devices supported via the source link below. Alternatively, you can dig into the details of the full changelog, if that’s your thing.

VIA: XDA