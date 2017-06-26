Google’s seamless system update feature for the Google Pixel and the Pixel XL is one of the cool things that give Pixel owners an advantage when updating their devices with an OTA (over-the-air) update. Also known as the A/B system update feature, it seems that Lineage OS will also be incorporating this style of updates soon.

Seamless System Updates found in the Google Pixel and Pixel XL have one goal – that is to ensure that the user will have a booting system on the device during an OTA update, where there is the very real fear of bricking your device. Since the update is installed in a different disk partition, the device can keep booting to the older installation of the OS even if the update keeps failing to install.

A set of commits to Lineage OS shows that this functionality will soon be available on the very popular custom ROM. But there is a huge caveat – this will only work on phones that have had the same functionality available already before flashing to Lineage. This means that by default, this will only work for the Google Pixel and the Pixel XL.

A/B updates are named as such because of their use of different partitions. If your device doesn’t have this functionality in the first place, this will not be available, even if you flash the Lineage OS version that has this functionality.

VIA: XDA