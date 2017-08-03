We knew it was only a matter of line, we mean time, before your LINE messaging app goes and joins the bandwagon of the Snapchat-ization of messaging apps. The latest update to the app, version 2.9.0 now adds several customization options for your photos and videos, using the in-chat camera and its tools. If you’re bored with the usual chat that you do with your friends, now you can embellish it with all sorts of tricks and treats.

Once you’ve updated the app and you start chatting with your friends, tap the “+” menu at the bottom left to start your Camera. You will now see several decorative options that you can add when you take a picture or video. You can now use 1:1, 3:4, and 9:16 aspect ratios. More importantly, you now have several filters and effects, the usual that you see in the messaging apps that went before them, so you can decorate your photo or video before you send it.

For photos, you can also add texts or doodles in case you need a more personal touch but don’t want to use all those filters or masks. You can also now trim and mute your videos before sending so you can get it to show your chat mates exactly what you want.

You can update your LINE app by going to the Google Play page. They promised that this is just the beginning of making the LINE experience more fun, as well as more secure.

SOURCE: LINE