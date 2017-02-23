Most people probably have a lot of group chats going on in different messaging apps that it’s hard to keep track of the important things or the messages that actually concern you. If you’re using LINE as your main messaging app, then we have good news for you with regards to that problem. The latest update allows you to call your contact’s attention through group chat mentions. It also brings support for 360-degree photos, the ability to attach and send other kinds of files to your contacts, and better video quality for those sent in chats.

When there are several people in a chat group or multiple contact chat, then catching the attention of someone you talk to can be a challenge. Now if you’re on LINE you can send them a specific mention with the @ symbol plus their name or LINE handle. If they have turned on the notifications for the app, then they’ll receive a notification that they have been mentioned. It is now only available for group chats and if you have multiple friends in one chat.

The update also now allows you to upload and share 360-degree photos, since a lot of smartphones now can let you take pictures like this. There is a special symbol that you’ll see on these photos so it will be easier to see and when you open one, you can move your device around to see it in its true immersive and panoramic view.

The quality of the videos you upload in your chat has also been improved in this update. You can also now send files that are saved on your device, like PDFs, PowerPoints, etc. The update is already rolling out to users so wait until it comes to you, if it hasn’t yet.

SOURCE: LINE