There is a trend among digital natives lately that they have stopped sharing their personal photos and videos on social media and instead share it with their loved ones through messaging apps. So the more popular ones have made it a point to improve their multimedia sharing features and one-up their competitors. LINE, which is huge in Japan and some other places in Asia, has a couple of new features in their latest update to help users share their photos and videos easier.

Version 7.0.0 of LINE now lets users send both photos and videos at the same time when sharing them with friends and family members. Previously, you could only add photos from the photo selection screen and then if you want to send a video, send it in another message. But now, you can send both photos and videos from the selection screen, in just one message. You can send up to 50 photos and 5 videos at the same time.

Another new thing from this update is that your profile video icons will now play when viewed in your timeline. If your post is a little boring, having your profile video playing alongside it will make it more interesting. However it can also be a little irritating if you post a lot and people see your profile video over and over.

LINE said they like hearing from users so if you have any suggestions, let them know and it might be added to the next updates. For version 7.0.0, you can update through its Google Play page.

SOURCE: LINE