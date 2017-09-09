When you’re chatting with your friends about a gazillion things and suddenly the conversation veers into videos, you suddenly have to open your browser or your YouTube to search for that video you’re talking about and then go back to your chat to paste the link. That’s a lot of steps for people who are used to instant this and instant that. And so LINE has now made it easier for you by letting you share and even watch YouTube videos from within the chat.

When you’re in your LINE chat, just tap on the “+” menu and you will now see the YouTube icon together with the Photo/Video, Poll, Schedule, etc. Tap on it and search for the video that you were talking about and then share it in the chat. You can even now watch the video from within the app without having to go to your browser or the actual YouTube app. This kind of in-app features is a growing trend, particularly with messaging apps.

The LINE update also has a few other new features, like the ability to react and comment on LINE LIVE broadcasts within your chat. You can also now share broadcasts with friends and even exchange messages with those who are watching the broadcast as well. You also now have a new brush editing tool to further enhance your photos before sending or posting them.

You can update your LINE app now on its Google Play page so you will be able to enjoy the YouTube in-app feature as well as the other things that come with the update.

SOURCE: LINE