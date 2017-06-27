In order for messaging apps to be relevant and to have a heads up on their competitors, they need to constantly come up with new features and even match those features that are a big hit with users. The latest update to Japanese messaging app LINE, version 7.6.0, brings a few new minor features for the Android app which involves sending and sharing of media content. There are also new features for the iOS version which, sadly, aren’t yet available for us Android users.

Once you update your app to the latest version, you will now be able to send photos and videos to your selected contacts from the “+” menu. This was previously available only for iOS but now you can have do it on your Android device too. If you follow a lot of official accounts on LINE, you will now be able to save and share the photos, videos, and other content that these brands/celebrities share. This feature is an Android exclusive.

What iOS has with this update that would be great if it will be released for Android soon is the message search for chats. If you’ve been chatting with a group for some time now, but you need to go back to something that was said a while back, you can now search for it in-chat. You can either do a keyword search if you remember the topic or a calendar search if you remember what day you were talking about it. Or if you only remember who said it, you can also do a member search.

Hopefully, this very useful feature will make it to the Android version soon. In the meantime, just update the LINE app to enjoy the other features available for version 7.6.0.

SOURCE: LINE