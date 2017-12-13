Serious mobile photographers are happy to know there is the Lightroom mobile app from Adobe. The first public version may have a number of issues but it’s more than ready for hardcore photo-editing tasks. The app can actually process RAW images already, making it one powerful app even when mobile. As with the desktop version, The Lightroom mobile app allows the user to apply filters for added drama on your photo.

The app is also made smarter now, thanks to the neural network that remembers many things. If you’re a true techie, you will find the syncing feature very convenient. A Creative Cloud subscription will make it easier for anyone to share and access files across platforms and devices.

Adobe has just released a newer version for Android that delivers a number of changes and features that don’t require special subscription. There’s the new Auto Settings that takes advantage of the advanced neural network by Adobe Sensei. The results are better photos automatically set every time.

The updated app also now adds App Shortcuts for devices running at least Android Nougat. There are numerous bug fixes and enhancements like added controls for storage management. If you’ve been a victim of problems exhibited while importing images, know that the issues have already been resolved. You may notice some speed improvements too.

Auto adjustments are pretty useful especially if the device or system has already learned from you.

Download Lightroom from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: Adobe