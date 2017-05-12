There are a lot of smart home systems already trying to catch your attention with all the latest gear and tech. But if your major concern is having an intelligent security camera and system for your house, then Lighthouse is a very viable option. Created by Android inventor Andy Rubin’s Playground Studio, it is more than just an internet-connected camera but gives you features that should make it easier for you to have surveillance in your own home.

Using 3D and deep learning technologies, the Lighthouse system is better than your average camera surveillance system. You can customize whatever information it is that you would want to find out. For example, you can set it up to ping you when your children come home from school. Setting it up is actually pretty easy as it will respond to natural language like “let me know when the kids get home” and when they do, Lighthouse will tell you and send an image as well for “proof”. Searching through the existing security camera footage can be a hassle but using voice commands can make it easier. If you ask it to tell you whether the dog has already been fed, it will look through all dog-related footage and show it to you.

You can also use basic gestures like hand waves which the camera will recognize. You can also use the loud speakers to communicate with the person on the other end. And since it’s actually a security camera, it will alert you to threats and then give you the option to call the police or set the siren or even speak directly to whoever’s in your house. All your data and footage should be protected with their “tamper-proof software”, secure encryptions, etc.

Lighthouse will start shipping by September but you can already pre-order it. It will cost you $399 for the device and a one-year Lighthouse Intelligence subscription service. For three years, it’s $499 and for $599, you get five years. When your subscription ends, you’ll pay $10 a month.

VIA: SlashGear