One of the selling points of the new Pixel devices from Google, aside from the fact that it’s the first set of smartphones that were made by the tech company directly, is that it has an “exceptional camera” and you can store unlimited photos and videos because of Google Photos. So you would probably need to have protection for the smartphone when you’re using it outdoors or when you’re mobile. LifeProof announces its FRE cases that should do the job.

LifeProof FRE is actually the only waterproof case that is currently available for both the Pixel 5.0″ and the Pixel XL 5.5” and it is exclusively available on Verizon for now. Both cases are waterproof for up to 6.6 feet so you can take pictures or videos under the pool or even under the sea (as long as it’s not deeper than 6.6 feet). It is also drop proof up to 6.6 feet, so as long as you’re under that height and you drop your device, it’s still hopefully safe.

The case also makes your smartphone dirt proof and water proof. It also has a built-in screen protector so your device’s display will not be scratched and all the features and functionalities should still be intact should anything untoward happens to it. You should also get the Verizon-exclusive Total Water Protection Program (TWPP) which should take care of repairs and replacement of the case in case it becomes water damaged accidentally for one year.

You can buy both the LifeProof FRE cases for Google Pixel and Pixel XL through verizonwireless.com and retail locations nationwide. For more information, you can go to lifeproof.com.

SOURCE: LifeProof