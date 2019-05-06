While there are already a lot of music streaming apps like Spotify, Pandora, YouTube Music, that makes our music listening life a bit easier, there are still those who prefer to listen to music files stored locally on their devices. There are also a lot of music player apps available on Google Play Store but not all of them have CUE sheet support. If that’s something that’s important to you, then this new Free Open Source Software (FOSS) app called Libre Music is the one for you.

In case you have no idea what we’re talking about, CUE sheet is a metadata file that is embedded within an audio file. It contains information about the file like track length, title, artist, and other things that you need to know about the song. Its purpose is to make organizing your music files easier, aside from just doing it by album or by title. But not all music players support that so one of those hard-working XDA Developers named dannydamsky created an app that does that.

Libre Music supports almost all of the more popular formats like MP3, FLAC, WAV. It also has a modern material design that lets you choose from light, dark, and black themes. It also has most of the features that you’d expect from a music player that plays your local files, including being able to shuffle your music and repeat them as wanted. And of course, the aforementioned CUE sheet support, if that interests you.

You can download Libre Music from the Google Play Store for free. And since it’s a FOSS app, you could also play around with it if that’s your thing.