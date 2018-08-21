The upcoming IFA 2018 this September in Berlin will see all the OEMs trying to outdo each other with their respective gadgets and devices. But not all the things that will be unveiled will be just smartphones or tablets. We will also see smaller accessories that will try to catch the market’s attention. LG will be introducing two new headphones in their TONE line, the Platinum SE that has a Google Assistant button and the Ultra SE which has an external speaker.

The LG TONE Platinum SE will let you access Google Assistant and even Google Translate without having to say Okay Google or Hey Google every time. It has a dedicated button that should be able to give you a “faster, more responsive” AI. This is actually the first of their TONE headphones that offer access to Google’s digital assistant. It’s a hybrid unit made up of a balanced armature and a dynamic driver.

The LG Tone Ultra SE meanwhile has an external mono speaker that is part of the earbuds. This allows you to continue listening to music or accept and make calls without having to block out the ambient sounds. This is especially convenient if you’re running or biking and you need to be aware of your surroundings for your own safety.

The two headphones both have dual MEMS microphones so you can make calls with “superb clarity”. It also has support for the Tone & Talk smartphone app so you can adjust the levels to your preference. They will be available in black, blue, and gold colors.

Both will be unveiled at the upcoming IFA 2018 trade show happening from August 31 to September 5. Pricing and availability will be announced at a later date as well.

SOURCE: LG