If you’re on the lookout for a mid-tier device that is perfect for the outdoor lifestyle or at least for people who constantly drop their device or get it wet for some reason, then the LG X Venture is one that you can consider. It was announced last May but was only available through AT&T. But if you’re not with the carrier and you want an unlocked version, finally Amazon is selling that very kind of device. And it looks like they’re giving users a 15% distinct on the smartphone, though we don’t know until when that will last.

If you need a bit of a refresher, the X Venture has mid-range specs, like its 5.2” full HD display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor. It has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, with a 16MP main camera and a 5MP front-facing one. It also has a 4100 mAh non-removable battery, but it has support for QuickCharge 2.0 so running out of juice shouldn’t be that much of a worry.

Even though the specs aren’t something to sing home about, it does have IP68 and MIL-STD-810G certifications. This means it is dust and water resistant and also has military-grade shock resistance. It even has a Glove mode so you can still use your device to swipe even though you’re obviously wearing gloves. It also has physical buttons for those times when you can’t swipe.

As of writing, the price of the X Venture, the unlocked version, on Amazon is $297.05, which is 15% cheaper than its SRP of $349.99. The device is $330 if bought outright on AT&T. There is no news yet until when you can get this at a discounted price.

SOURCE: Amazon