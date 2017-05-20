LG has recently applied for a design patent in its home market which is South Korea for a smartphone design. And although the patent is innocuously named as a “mobile” phone, we were not born yesterday. This new design patent might just point the way to the future design language for LG phones, more probably, the upcoming LG V30 phablet.

Very noticeable in this new design patent is the large screen area, and no doubt this was taken from the current LG G6 design. But there’s the presence of a “second screen” up top, flanking a large front-facing camera to resemble the LG V20. See the image below.

The result is a remarkable device that should have an even higher screen-to-body ratio than the LG G6. Couple this with the recent rumors that LG will be making the transition to AMOLED screens, and you have quite a formidable-looking device, if this is going to be the LG V30.

Of course, LG has the freedom NOT to use this patent at all, so this could be nothing, really. It’s a patent application, and companies have applied for patents before that they didn’t use. We’ll just file this under “interesting things about LG” and move forward.

VIA: GSMInfo