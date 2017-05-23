The LG G6 isn’t the only entry of the other South Korean tech giant for this year. There’s the new LG X Venture that promises longer battery life, durability, and a slew of outdoor activity features. This is LG’s very own rugged offering this year for those looking for a more budget-friendly Android device but still ready for tough use.

The LG X Venture is one stylish yet durable phone. It has passed US military standards (14 different MIL-STD 810G tests) so you know it can survive the test of time. Phone is IP68-certified so it can resist dust and water in extreme conditions. It can last up to 30 minutes of being underwater (up to 1.5 meters).

Aside from the durable hardware design, the LG X Venture comes with the Outdoor Essentials app. It includes six tools that active people can use. By active we mean those into health and fitness as these are all lifestyle apps—flashlight, weather reporter, activity counter (steps/calories/distance), exercise tracker, compass, and barometer.

The LG X Venture features a metal frame plus a non-slip back cover. You can choose from either the brown or black version. It comes with a QuickButton for easier access to the common features, Outdoor Essentials, and Glove mode.

LG X Venture sports the following: 5.2-inch FHD screen, 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution, 2GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, microSD card slot, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, 5MP wide angle front-facing cam, 16MP rear camera, and a 4100mAh battery. Device features Quick Charge 2.0 already so you can the phone from zero to 50% in under one hour.

The LG X Venture is now ready in North America. It will be released in Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. No information on availability and pricing yet but expect LG to make announcements in your local markets.

SOURCE: LG