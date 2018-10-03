The last smartwatch we remember from LG was that LG Watch Timepiece hybrid wearable we said would be arriving soon. We didn’t have a follow-up since then but we also knew Google was testing out new Android Wear beta for the LG Watch Sport. The new wearable OS turned out to be Wear OS which is more than just a rebranded Android Wear. We’re curious about the LG Watch Sport pre-orders being canceled on Verizon.

So what happened then? We have no idea. We just know that since 2015, LG’s smartwatch line always brings stylish and functional wearables you’d want to strap on your wrist for their beauty, design, elegance, and features.

And finally, here is a new one: the LG Watch W7. Touted as “The Smart Timepiece”, this watch is the first to run on Wear OS and have mechanical hands and have a working full screen.

The LG Watch W7 may remind you of a traditional mechanical timepiece. Its battery is impressive as it can last up to three months (about 100 days) on a full charge in Just Watch Mode. If still in smartwatch mode, it can last up to two days which is good enough. In a mechanical mode, the watch shows a plain black face.

The smartwatch features a 1.2-inch touchscreen display topped by some glass protection, two keys on the side, knob for navigation, IP68 rating, Qualcomm APQ8009W Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 1GB RAM, 4GB storage, 240 mAh lithium polymer battery, altimeter, calibration, barometer, timer, stopwatch, and compass. The mechanical smartwatch may look like any classical mechanical timepiece but it can also fit most 22mm watch bands that are a standard among watches.