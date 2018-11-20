The LG Watch W7 was announced last month. We described it as Wear OS getting mechanical hands because it combines the analog and modern digital style people want in their timepieces. It’s not just a smartwatch because even without the screen, you can use it as an ordinary watch. The wearable device runs on Wear OS which is the rebranded Android Wear. Also known as “The Smart Timepiece”, the smartwatch can last for up to three full months in Just Watch Mode and two days in smartwatch mode.

The LG Watch W7 is now available in Best Buy and B&H in the US. The smartwatch now costs $249.99, down from the original $449.99. We’re not sure if this is permanent already but B&H lists the $200 discount as holiday savings.

The watch is ready to ship with Cloud Silver dial and Black Rubber Band. It comes equipped with a 1.2-inch Full Circle Holed LCD Display, Gorilla Glass 3, two hands plus Micro Gearbox, 360 x 360 Native Resolution, 300 ppi, 4GB onboard storage, 768MB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100, and a 240mAh Lithium-ion Polymer battery.

LG Watch W7 is compatible with any standard 22mm watch band and is IP68 water and dust-resistant. It runs on Wear OS by Google.

On Best Buy, you can get the LG Watch W7 for $41.67/month for six months.

VIA: B&H, Best Buy