It’s been over a year since LG launched the LG W series. It was first introduced in India with the W10 and the W30 as the first duo offering. The two came with powerful cameras. We didn’t hear about any new smartphone until this week although it is not an official announcement. An LG W31 model was recently sighted in the Google Play Console which meant an impending launch. The phone is said to run on 4GB of RAM and Helio P22 mobile processor.

This LG W31 is also expected to come with a powerful triple-rear camera setup. It’s a follow-up to the LG W30 Plus but now with improved specs and features.

We could probably expect a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 620 x 1600 pixel resolution, a waterdrop notch display for the 16MP selfie camera, a power button and a volume rocker on the right, a dedicated button on the left, and a 4000mAh battery. The phone’s triple camera system will include 13MP primary plus 12MP and 2MP sensors.

The phone will only run on Android 10 out of the box. It will run on MediaTek Helio P22 mobile processor and Imagination Tech PowerVR (650MHz) GPU. This will only be an affordable mid-range phone so don’t expect it to be really fast and powerful.

The LG W31 will be announced. We just don’t know when exactly but it is right to assume it will be very soon. Let’s wait and see for another leak, teaser, or the official launch.