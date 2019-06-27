LG has recently made it known that it’s determined to lead in the 5G arena. A new 5G phone is expected to be unveiled soon following the V50ThinQ’s release. In India, the other South Korean tech giant has introduced three new phones under the new W series. The LGW10 we mentioned isn’t arriving alone. It will come with the LG W30 and the LG W30 Pro. LG is saying #ThreeIsIn and it has something to do about the power of three cameras.

The triple rear camera system will be found on the LG W30 and W30 models. What we find interesting is that the phones are announced as Amazon Specials. This means LG teamed up with Amazon to deliver the LG W10 and LG W30 duo to India with a INR 8999 starting price.

LG has developed the new W phones with Indian customers in mind. The three will be affordable yet powerful enough for basic smartphone use. Mobile photography is also a focus here as made possible by the AI triple shooters.

The LG W10 will be sold for INR 8999. It will be equipped with an 8MP selfie camera with bokeh features, on-screen slider to adjust blur, and other lighting and special effects. Specs include a large 6.19-inch HD+ FullVision Display, 18.9:9 aspect ratio, 2.0 GHz Octa-Core (Helio P22) processor, 8MP selfie camera, dual real camera (13MP PDAF + 5MP FF), 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 4000mAh battery, and Dual 4G connectivity among others. Color options include Tulip Purple and Smoky Gray.

The LG W30 and LG W30 Pro will be similar in many ways. The regular W30 comes equipped with a 6.26-inch HD+ IPS Dot FullVision Display, 19:9 aspect ratio, the 2.0 GHz Octa-Core (Helio P22), the same 2.0 GHz Octa-Core (Helio P22) as W10, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, 16MP selfie camera, triple rear cameras (12 MP, AF (Low Light), 13MP AF (Wide) + 2MP FF (Depth), and 4000mAh battery. Colors available: Aurora Green, Thunder Blue, and Platinum Gray.

Meanwhile, the LG W30 Pro variant boasts a 6.217 (15.79cm) 19:9 HD+ FullVision Display, Snapdragon 632 1.8GHz Octa Core, 16MP selfie shooter, Triple Real Cameras (13 + 5 + 8 MP), 4GB RAM, 64GB memory, Stereo Pulse Speaker, and 4000mAh Fast Charge battery. No mention of what colors will be available. We’ll let you know once updates are in.