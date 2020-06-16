After a series of leaks and teasers, the LG Velvet was formally announced over a month ago. LG has always been generous when it comes to sharing information about its new products so we’re not totally surprised. It was made official with mid-range specs but it already comes with 5G and stylus support. It’s not exactly a premium flagship smartphone but the product delivers. Just last week, we noted how it would be out soon with Snapdragon 845 SoC and a lower price. That’s the 4G version that would use an older premium processor.

Following its successful release in its home country, the LG Velvet is about to make waves in a number of European countries. The phone will be available first in Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, and Spain. It will then roll out to some markets in North America, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

The device runs on a Snapdragon 765G processor. It is powerful even with mid-range specs. 5G makes all the difference as it allows ultra-fast Internet connection anytime, anywhere. It boasts a large 6.8-inch P-OLED Cinematic FullVision with FHD+ 2460 x 1080 resolution. It comes with 128GB onboard storage, 6GB of RAM, and a microSD card slot for expansion.

When it comes to the imaging department, the LG Velvet features a triple rear camera system on the rear composed of a 48MP standard shooter + 8MP wide + 5MP depth. The selfie camera is 16 megapixels. The device runs on a 4300mAh battery (with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+) and Android 10 OS. Standard features are also available: 4G LTE/3G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, NFC, and on-screen display fingerprint sensor.

LG Velvet comes in six colors: New Black, Illusion Sunset, Aurora Silver, Aurora Green, Aurora White, and Aurora Gray. It’s already IP68 water and dust resistant. Other features include an AI cam, stereo speaker, Google Lens, Google Assistant, LG 3D Sound Engine, LG Pay, and FM Radio. The phone also comes with a MIL-STD 810G rating which means the phone is very durable that it passes U.S. military specification. The phone is compatible with the LG Dual Screen. There is no word on pricing and exact availability but expect local announcements will be made anytime soon.