Our last update regarding the LG Velvet model was back in January when the phone received the Android 11 LG UX 10 update. That was a month after the Android 11 Beta Preview rolled out. Three months later, LG and Verizon are releasing another round of updates. As with similar releases, the software update brings a number of device enhancements and optimizations. Make sure the phone’s battery is fully charged and that you are connected to a WiFi network or Verizon Wireless network before getting the update.

This particular update also delivers the latest security patch levels and fixes to known issues. Specifically, this is software version G900VM20a. This brings March 2021 Android Security Patch Level. Release date is 04/09/2021.

The update from Verizon brings Android OS 11 with fundamental app updates. On the Notifications, expect to see Conversation bubbles. A floating bubble will show up whenever a new message is available.

The Wireless Emergency Alert is ready as made possible by Google WEA. For easier and faster mobile payments, there is Tap & pay which will show up if the NFC is enabled.

The update improves the Mobile Hotspot. Note that Android 11 removes the “Manage connections” and “802.11 mode” menu. The Camera function gets an improvements on the Tutorial slider, Quick Video, and Switch camera button.

Under the Settings, you will see improvements on the Quick settings, Focus Mode, Bedtime Mode, Nearby Share, Icons, and Volume panel. Notice the new Three icons on main notification panel. With Focus Mode, you can now pause distracting apps and hide notifications.

Bedtime Mode lets you avoid interruptions. The volume panel display is now on the top of the screen. Nearby Share allows you to share files with nearby devices. The mobile data icon has now moved to the first page. On the second page, you will see the Hi-Fi Quad DAC icon.