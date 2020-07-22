The LG Velvet is now finally available in the United States. LG’s latest phone offering is said to be available in North America, Europe, and other regions but it’s only now that it’s up for sale in the country. Specifically, the LG VELVET 5G is ready with its premium features and stylish design. The phone boasts flagship components and advanced software plus ultra-fast 5G connectivity. All these and more at an affordable cost and your choice of a plan from AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon.

Starting today, July 22, AT&T is selling the LG VELVET 5G. The summer won’t end without T-Mobile and Verizon offering the smartphone. From Verizon, the LG VELVET 5G UW will be offered later this 2020 for its 5G Ultra Wideband network. The regular version for the 5G low-band network will also be ready soon.

The LG VELVET 5G is priced at $599 for the base model. You can choose from these color options: Pink White, Aurora Red, Aurora Silver, and Aurora Gray. The LG Mobile brand is “evolving” according to LG Mobile North America’s Head Chris Yie. With the LG VELVET 5G, LG’s goals to design a “beautiful, powerful, and premium smartphone at a price point that delivers exceptional value” have been achieved.

The LG VELVET 5G encourages artists and movers to “live the LG VELVET lifestyle” by partnering with them. More partners will be announced in the coming weeks. They will show off how the LG Velvet phone can be taken advantage of.

To review, the LG VELVET 5G comes with a 3D Arc Design and a raindrop-inspired rear camera system. It bosts curved corners, symmetrical front, and rear edges, polished surfaces, and flowing lines. It’s very thin at only 0.4 inches.

The device features a curved 6.8-inch OLED Cinematic FullVision display, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with 5G modem, Adreno 620 GPU, 6GB or 8GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage, and LG 3D Sound Engine. The 4300 mAh battery comes with 25W fast charging, 9W fast wireless charging, Quick Charge 4.0+ tech. When it comes to imaging, there is the 48MP main camera + 8MP + 5MP. The selfie camera is 16 megapixels. Other special features like 3D Photo Effect, 3D AR Stickers, Voice Bokeh, Time-lapse Control, and ASMR Recording make things more fun and interesting.