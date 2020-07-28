The LG Velvet has finally reached Germany. After releasing the LG Velvet 5G phone in the United States last month, the South Korean tech company has decided to roll out the new smartphone in Europe, specifically, Germany. It means the device will soon be available in other countries in the region as promised. A few weeks ago, we mentioned the LG Velvet 4G could be out soon with Snapdragon 845 SoC and a lower price. So it’s true and the initial units are now sold in Germany.

Compared to the 5G variant that runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, this LG Velvet 4G is powered by a premium flagship processor albeit an older one. The 2.8 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 processor was from almost three years ago. It was fast then but it's now just decent enough to be considered a device mid-range.

The LG Velvet 4G is the same except for the processor. It comes with a large 6.8-inch POLED FullVision screen with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio and FullHD + resolution. The triple camera is comprised of a 48MP main shooter, 8MP with a 120° wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera is 16 megapixels.

LG has equipped the Velvet phone with a LG 3D sound system and a 4300 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging, 9W fast wireless charging, and Quick Charge 4.0+ technology. There’s also the 6GB or 8GB RAM plus 128GB built-in storage. Special LG Velvet 4G phone features include 3D AR Stickers, 3D Photo Effect, Time-lapse Control, Voice Bokeh, and ASMR Recording.

There are only two colors available in Germany: Black and Aurora Silver. Price is around 675 EUR which is about $793. That’s not exactly mid-range but you can consider the device if only 4G is okay with you.