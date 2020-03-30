The LG V60 ThinQ may be the only premium flagship phone offering from LG this year. Rumor has it the LG G9 ThinQ will be bumped off to the mid-range category. That’s not confirmed yet but for now, we’re still all eyes on the new LG V smartphone. The phone that was first mentioned to arrive during the Mobile World Congress skipped the event even before it was canceled. LG then made the official announcement back in February with the promised large display and 5000mAh battery.

The phone was once rumored to have a quad rear camera setup but LG only decided on dual cameras that include a 64MP main shooter plus a 13MP super-wide-angle lens with ToF (Time of Flight) sensor. LG decided to use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset as expected, Snapdragon X55 5G modem, Wi-Fi 6, 8GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage, up to 2TB memory expansion via a memory card slot, and a 5000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ tech. The phone also comes with a 10MP front-facing camera.

The other South Korean tech giant posted a video on YouTube detailing the specs and features of the LG V60 ThinQ. It lists every major feature and innovation the Android phone offers.

Listed below are the LG V60 ThinQ 5G features:

• 8K Recording. It lets you capture the smallest details for 8K videos. The result is 4x higher resolution than 4K.

• Steady Cam. This feature allows you to record smooth and steady video even when you have shaky hands or surroundings.

• Timelapse Control. The phone can automatically recognize a scene and even optimize timelapse video speed.

• 4ch Microphones

• Voice Bokeh. Focusing on your voice can be done to minimize background noise.

• ASMR Recording. You can record in fine precision for a more detailed audio.

• 64MP Camera. Zoom into high detail pictures.

• Video Enhancer. This one can automatically detect whatever is on-screen. It also adjusts the brightness detail and color.

• 6.8-inch Cinematic FullVision. The largest LG smartphone display so far offers a cinematic experience.

• 5000mAh battery. The promise of a long-lasting battery is fulfilled by the LG V60 ThinQ.

• 5G Connectivity. The phone offers super-speed and strength.

• Detachable LG Dual Screen

• Multitasking