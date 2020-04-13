While owners of the LG V40 ThinQ are still waiting for their Android 10 update, users in India will be happy to know that the latest update is rolling out already. While you still won’t get upgraded to the latest Android version, you still get new features like Digital Wellbeing, Wi-Fi Calling, and Screen Recording. The security patch included for this update is for March and not yet April so expect another update later on this month or in early May.

The update with build number PKQ1.190202.011 will bring several new things to owners of the LG V40 ThinQ in India. First of all, they will now be able to use W-Fi calling or Voice over Wi-Fi. VoWiFi was actually recently introduced in the country and so those who have this device and a carrier that supports it will be able to make voice calls when connected to a (probably stable) Wi-Fi connection, without having to use their data or voice allowance.

Digital Wellbeing is now also available on the updated LG V40 ThinQ so users can use features that can help them do self-regulation when using their devices. For example, you have a Focus Mode which will let you block specific apps that distract you from what you’re supposed to be doing at a specific time. Wind Down will help you put down your phone and sleep by turning your display to grayscale and to Do Not Disturb mode during your scheduled time at night.

The all-important security patch is also included in this update but it’s still the March one and not the newest one yet for April. The delay of course is due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation so even if Pixel devices in the U.S. are now receiving the April patch, expect other devices and countries to get it much later. The update for the LG V40 ThinQ is 710MB so make sure that you have enough space.

However, XDA Developers said that some users are saying there’s a bug with the update where the battery graph has not been showing. We can expect LG to pull out the update or release a new one immediately to fix this issue.