The LG V30 is coming to the UK. Of course, this one is expected and we’re actually just waiting for an official announcement. There is no official release yet from Samsung of any carrier but the Android phone is said to launch on November 1. Pre-order will begin today from major retailers and carriers in the region. Color options that will be available include Silver and Blue as an exclusive offer from Carphone Warehouse for £799.99. This is already the unlocked version.

Carphone Warehouse will be offering the LG V30 phone on a monthly installment scheme of $44 per month after a £9 downpayment. You can choose to get a plan or SIM from major networks in the UK such as Vodafone, EE, and O2. Shipment will begin on November 1.

The LG V30 may be a premium flagship phone but it still is more affordable compared to the iPhone X or Samsung Galaxy Note 8. To review specs and features, the LG V30 sports a 6-inch OLED display screen with 18:9 ratio, 2880×1440 Quad HD pixel resolution, 64GB built-in storage, 16MP and 12MP dual rear cameras, 5MP front-facing shooter, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, microSD card slot for storage expansion (2TB Max), 4GB RAM, and a 3000 mAh battery with wireless charging.

VIA: Reddit