The LG V30 Android Pie beta update was leaked back in July. It was mentioned more than a year after the Android Oreo 8.0 update rolled out. Today, we’re learning from Verizon Wireless that a software update is available for the LG V30. As with most updates, this one brings the newest security patches, resolve issues, and optimize device performance. The Android Pie here already includes the latest August Android security patches. The software version is listed as VS99630c so do check if your LG phone is on it.

Verizon wants to make sure you are connected to a Verizon network or Wi-Fi. The battery must also be full before the software update runs. You know how important how Internet connection and power are to a smartphone that is about to be upgraded.

On Android 9 Pie, you will notice the home touch buttons with a gesture. Swipe up to switch to App drawer or Overview. To go to the most recently used app, simply swipe right.

Volume keys can be adjusted by default from ringtone volume to media volume. Take advantage of the Volume keys for media. On Android Pie, you can also show lockdown option. This is a new lockdown mode that turns off Smart Lock and biometrics and hides all lock screen notifications. Taking a screenshot has been improved by now showing a preview thumbnail placed in the lower right side of the phone screen.

Camera changes also include part slo-mo, direct YouTube Live from LG Camera, and Flash Jump-Cut. The LG V30’s Gallery will also get Screenshot with URL, Tab view, Album bar, and Dynamic collage. Other important improvements will soon be on the Home screen lock, Home screen indicators, and a 4×6 Home screen grid. You will also see a new game launcher, more game tools, and Flash Light. There’s also the Pin to screen feature, Weather for alarms, Life indices in Weather, Dual App mode, Secure power-off, Notification settings, Background color options for Home touch buttons, and Screen Lock Options.