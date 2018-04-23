The LG G7 ThinQ is believed to arrive with the LG V35 ThinQ. It will be followed by the V40 ThinQ which is already in the works. We’re anticipating for the G7 and before it is officially launched, expect related rumors, leaks, and teasers. As for the old LG V30, the flagship phone released August last year, will receive a software update from Verizon. This follows the Android 8.0 Oreo from the carrier last month. If you haven’t received the cookie update yet, now is the time to upgrade and receive the new enhancements, latest security patch level, solutions to several issues, plus device performance optimizations.

The software update delivers battery improvements, stronger WiFi connection, and the newest security updates (2018-03-01). This one also brings AI features as made possible by ThinQ. There’s a new startup screen, AI camera, and different filters for taking photos.

If you’re into mobile photography, you will appreciate the improved characteristics of each screen, better saturation and color, plus contrast optimization. With AI on imaging, recommendations will be based on these fixed categories: sunset or sunrise, landscape (sea or sky), city, flowers, pets, food, and people.

Your LG V30 will turn into the LG V30ThinQ. Artificial intelligence integration is already now supported so we highly recommend you download and install this version–VS99620b.

SOURCE: Verizon Wireless