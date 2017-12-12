If you liked the LG V30 but weren’t really satisfied with the storage space and the earphones that came with it, then the LG V30 Plus may appeal to you. And while the unlocked version is not yet available for sale in the US, you can actually now pre-order it through B&H and also through the LG website itself. It will work with most of the major networks in the country, that is if you’re willing to spend $929.99 just for this premium handset and the premium headphones that comes with it.

Basically, the main difference between the LG V30 and the LG V30 Plus is that the latter has twice the storage of the former. The base model has 64GB of internal storage while the Plus variant has 128GB. And another major advantage of getting Plus is you also get the LG QuadPlay in-ear headphones that take advantage of the quad-DAC feature of the smartphone. While you still get earphones with the LG V30, it’s just the ordinary one that won’t give you the difference between the normal phone and one that has four DACs.

The LG V30 Plus has a 6” QHD + FullVision OLED Display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Processor. It has 4GB RAM and the aforementioned 128GB internal storage. It has a dual camera with 16MP/13MP lenses and a 5MP front-facing shooter. As mentioned, it has a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC to give you superior sound quality and Cine Video for Cinematic (plus Hi-Fi) Video Recording.

The LG V30 unlocked can be pre-ordered from the LG and the B&H websites and it will cost you $100 more than the original, at $929.99. If you don’t want to pay yet but you’d like to know when stocks will be available, you can also just choose Request Stock Alert.

SOURCE: B&H