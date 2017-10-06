If you’ve been patiently waiting for the LG V30 to finally arrive in the US market ever since it was announced late August, the waiting is finally over. The high-end smartphone is now available on both AT&T and Verizon, and they both come with free bonus perks if you buy before November 6. Meanwhile, you can already pre-order the device from T-Mobile ahead of its October 13 launch. And if you want an unlocked version, you will be able to buy it soon at other smartphone retail stores.

Over at Verizon, you can get the LG V30 at $840 in cash or in 24 monthly installments of $35. For AT&T, paying in cash is a little bit cheaper as you can get it at $809.99. But if you want installment, you shell out $27 per month for 30 months. If you get your V30 before November 6 with the two carriers, you will get a free Google Daydream View VR headset. For Verizon, you also get a $200 prepaid card as a bonus for ordering before November 6.

T-Mobile’s official launch of the LG V30 will be on October 13 but you can already pre-order it by today. You will only have to pay $800 in cash or $80 down and $30 monthly for the next two years. If you actually pre-order it now, it will ship immediately so you can get it even before the official launch date.

Soon, the LG V30 will also be available at several retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H. The unlocked version will soon go on sale as well, probably at the LG online store.

SOURCES: AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, LG