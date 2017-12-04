When a smartphone is thin and lightweight, most people probably don’t expect much from it. But LG wants to disabuse people of that notion as it launches its premium device, the LG V30, in various European markets. It is actually the first time that a V-series device from the Korean OEM will be released through European mobile carriers and LG wants to “reinforce” their global premium smartphone market. The LG V30 was already launched in Italy but will soon be arriving at other markets, like Germany, Poland, and Spain.

The LG V30 has a 6-inch wide display but is only 7.3mm thick (or thin) and only weighs 158 grams. It is powered by a Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 chipset and has a 4GB RAM and either a 64GB or 128GB internal storage. Camera-wise, what makes it stand out is one of its dual-lens cameras has an F1.6 aperture, which is one of the fastest in smartphones now. It also has a Cine Video mode, which some say is already comparable to shooting with an actual video camera because of its quality.

Choi Jin-hak, the manager of LG Europe MC / CIS business, says they are trying to “eliminate the prejudice” that a phone this size will not be able to bring the premium features that European mobile users are looking for. The “superior portability and differentiated multimedia performance” of the LG V30 will supposedly make it easier to get into this particular market.

It is now available in Italy through Team (TIM) and Vodaphone. Before the year ends, they are also releasing it in Germany, Poland, and Spain through various mobile carrier partners.

SOURCE: LG