When we first talked about the LG Tone Free Wireless Earbuds last January, the highlight was the sound quality of its Meridian audio technology. Little did we know that just a few months later, one of its features would become more important in this pandemic world. The earbuds come with a UVnano charging case that at that time was barely mentioned but is now on the earbuds’ US debut is now being touted as what makes it standout from the increasingly crowded truly wireless market.

So let’s get the UVnano case out of the way first since it’s probably the device’s biggest selling point now. No, this will not prevent you from getting the coronavirus since that is transmitted through the mouth and nose and not the ear. But it claims to kill up to 99.9% of the microscopic bacteria and germs from the earbuds when you’re charging it. You will have to plug in the case as well for it to work. So it may seem a bit gimmicky of course but who doesn’t want clean earbuds right?

For the other more important things, the LG Tone Free comes with Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP) technology from LG’s audio partner Meridian. It is powered by Digital Signal Processing which brings audio quality that is like you’re hearing the original sound in the studio, or so they say. There is also advanced signal processing and tuning technology tp bring you rich bas and quality mid-to-high audio.

Fully charged earbuds should give you up to 6 hours of music and podcast listening. A 5 minute charge should give you an additional one hour of listening. It is IPX4 certified so sweat and even a little rain will not damage your earbuds. The connected app can help you manage and customize the EQ modes and will also help you look fro your missing earbuds when you activate the search mode.

The LG Tone Free Wireless Earbuds costs $149.99 and is now available in the U.S. There are two other models in the line-up but they both don’t have the UVNano feature. The HBS-FN5W has wireless charging and costs $129.99 while the HBS-FN4 is just $99.99.