Truly wireless earbuds are a dime a dozen now but of course you would want to get a pair from a trusted brand with good sound quality. LG is hoping that you will choose their new device if you’re looking for something new. The LG Tone Free True Wireless Earbuds are now available for just $199.99 at LG.com and authorized resellers. The earbuds use Meridian audio technology to bring you “premium sound”. It also comes with an “innovative design” that should feel both comfortable and stylish (well, as stylish as earbuds can be).

The partnership with luxury audio manufacturer Meridian Audio means your LG Tone Free earbuds come with advanced signal processing and tuning technology to bring you rich bass and quality mid-to-high audio. LG also says that it is able to reduce noise and minimize the distortion so that when you listen to music, it’s as if you’ll be hearing “the original sound in the studio”. It also comes with voice and noise-reducing microphones so you get better call quality as it is able to analyze both the voice and noise coming from the microphones.

It comes in an UVnano case that also serves as the charger for the earbuds. Since it supports fast charging, you can listen up to one hour of music with just five minutes of charging. When fully charged, you can listen to music and podcasts for up to 6 hours. And if the case is fully charged, it can hold multiple charges and can bring you up to 21 hours of playtime. It is IPX4 certified so you can use it even when it’s raining and you’re outside.

The earbuds themselves come in an ergonomic, semi-open design so it will still be comfortable and snug in your ears even if you’re wearing it for a long time. There are touch pads on both sides of the earbuds so you can use it for calling and stopping or playing music. To access Google Assistant, you can press and hold the touch pad and then ask questions or make requests.

The LG Tone Free True Wireless Earbuds are now available on LG.com for $199.99. For now, it seems to only be available in the US and comes only in black.